Saudi Arabia highly values preserving Arabic language - Saudi ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Saudi Arabia places great importance on the preservation and dissemination of the Arabic language, said Saudi Ambassador to Azerbaijan Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili during the event dedicated to World Arabic Language Day, Trend reports.

"The preservation and spread of the Arabic language is extremely important in Saudi Arabia. Its development is an important part of our strategy. The Arabic language is a vital aspect of the Saudi people's national identity," the ambassador noted.

He further underlined that in the Middle Ages, many renowned Azerbaijani scholars, poets, and writers wrote in Arabic. Arabic is presently taught in top universities and schools in Azerbaijan.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel