World Materials 26 January 2024 22:59 (UTC +04:00)
Charles Michel decides not to participate in elections to European Parliament

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. President of the European Council Charles Michel refused to run for the European Parliament this summer and will remain in his post instead, European media outlets say, Trend reports.

This means that Charles Michel will continue to preside over the EU summits and will not resign until the end of his mandate in December.

It was previously reported that the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will run for office in the elections to the European Parliament in June.

