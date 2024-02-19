British Navy reports new attack on ship off coast of Yemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported a new attack on a ship off the coast of Yemen, Trend reports.

"UKMTO was notified of an incident 60 nautical miles north of Djibouti [in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait]. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Vessels are advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity to the UKMTO," the statement says.

The incident, which the UKMTO classifies as an attack, was reported by the ship's captain.