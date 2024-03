BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Christopher Nolan's biographical drama Oppenheimer won an Oscar for best picture, Trend reports.

According to information, the film tells the story of the creator of the American atomic bomb Robert Oppenheimer.

This year, the competition for victory in the nomination included “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Barbie,” “Past Lives,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “The Leftovers,” “Maestro,” “Zone of Interest,” “American Fiction”.