European Parliament adopts resolution calling for consideration of Armenia’s candidacy for EU membership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The European Parliament has adopted a resolution proposing to consider the possibility of Armenia's membership in the European Union, Trend reports.

504 members of the European Parliament voted for the adoption of the resolution, four voted against it, and 32 parliamentarians abstained.

“If Armenia is interested in obtaining candidate status and continues on the path of sustainable reforms that strengthen its democracy, this could become the basis for a transformation phase in EU-Armenia relations,” the draft resolution says.