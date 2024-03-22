UN SecGen calls on international community to avoid double standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The international community must follow principles consistent with the UN Charter and international humanitarian law and avoid double standards in the conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the EU summit in Brussels, Trend reports.

The UN Secretary General noted the unprecedented number of victims in the Gaza Strip.

"While we condemn the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, we also condemn what we are seeing now: an unprecedented number of victims in the Gaza Strip. We must adhere to the principles both in Ukraine and in the Gaza Strip, without double standards," he added.