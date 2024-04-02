At least eleven killed in Israeli strike on Iranian consulate in Damascus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. At least 11 people were killed in an Israeli Air Force missile attack on the Mezze neighborhood in the west of the Syrian capital, where the Iranian consulate is located, Al Hadath TV channel said, Trend reports.

The number of victims of the air attack increased after the debris of the building destroyed in the attack, which housed the Iranian consulate, was cleared.

According to Al Hadath TV channel, seven of the dead are Iranian military advisers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (SEPAH), three are citizens of Syria, and another is Lebanese.

Yesterday at about 17:00 local time, as a result of an Israeli Air Force missile attack on the Mezze area in the west of the Syrian capital Damascus, a senior general of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (SEPAH), the commander of the corps in Syria and Lebanon, Mohammed Reza Zahedi, and his deputy, Muhammad Haji Rahimi, were killed.