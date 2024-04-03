Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
World Materials 3 April 2024
UN, World Bank estimate damage to Gaza infrastructure

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The World Bank (WB) and the United Nations (UN) have estimated the damage to Gaza Strip infrastructure at $18.5 billion between October 2023 and January this year, the data are presented in a joint report of the two structures, Trend reports.

As the document notes, the damage caused in four months is equivalent to 97% of Palestine's GDP for 2022. The housing sector was hit the hardest. Thus, over four-fifths of the damage occurs in residential buildings (72% of the total) and trade, industry, and services (9% of the total), and the remaining 19% of the damage occurs in critical facilities related to the areas of education, water supply, and sanitation , healthcare, energy, information and communication technologies, municipal services and transport.

Almost 80% of the total damage occurred in the provinces of Gaza, North Gaza and Khan Yunis.

According to the World Bank and the UN, “the shock to Gaza’s economy as a result of the ongoing conflict is one of the largest in recent economic history.” 74% of the population of the Gaza Strip are unemployed.

