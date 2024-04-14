Iran states completion of military operation against Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Iran has completed the operation against Israel, although it is ready for follow-up action if necessary, said Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military commander Mohammad Bagheri, Trend reports.

"From our perspective, the operation has concluded. However, the armed forces remain prepared and will engage if required," Bagheri said.

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.

