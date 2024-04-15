Czech MFA summons Iranian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Iranian Ambassador to Prague Seyed Majid Ghafeleh Bashi has been summoned to the Czech Foreign Ministry, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said, Trend reports.

Furthermore, the rationale for summoning the ambassador to the Foreign Ministry was linked to Iran's attacks on Israel.

To note, on April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.

