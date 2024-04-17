Canada to allocate funds to assist Ukraine within five years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Canadian authorities intend to supply Ukraine with lethal and non-lethal weapons worth 1.6 billion Canadian dollars ($1.16 billion) over the next five years, Canada's proposed federal budget for the next fiscal year (beginning April 1) says, Trend reports.

"Budget 2024 proposes $1.6 billion for Canada's Department of National Defense over five years, starting in 2024-25, to provide lethal and non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine," the document says.

In addition, the Canadian authorities intend to provide Ukraine with a loan of 2.4 billion Canadian dollars ($1.74 billion) through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2024.