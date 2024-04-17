Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

Canada to allocate funds to assist Ukraine within five years

World Materials 17 April 2024 08:15 (UTC +04:00)
Canada to allocate funds to assist Ukraine within five years

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Canadian authorities intend to supply Ukraine with lethal and non-lethal weapons worth 1.6 billion Canadian dollars ($1.16 billion) over the next five years, Canada's proposed federal budget for the next fiscal year (beginning April 1) says, Trend reports.

"Budget 2024 proposes $1.6 billion for Canada's Department of National Defense over five years, starting in 2024-25, to provide lethal and non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine," the document says.

In addition, the Canadian authorities intend to provide Ukraine with a loan of 2.4 billion Canadian dollars ($1.74 billion) through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2024.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more