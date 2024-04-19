Australia urges its citizens to leave Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The government of Australia has urged its citizens to leave Israel if possible, referring to the threat of terrorist attacks, Trend reports via the Australian Foreign Ministry.

It was highlighted that this threat could result in airspace closures, flight cancellations, and provocations.

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.

