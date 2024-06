BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 has occurred in Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan, the country's National Meteorological Administration says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the earthquake was on the territory of the Noto Peninsula, and its source was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

No casualties or damage were reported. Despite the announcement of a tsunami threat, the warning was canceled minutes after the earthquake.