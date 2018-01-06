Yemeni Chief of General Staff injured in mine blast near Saudi border

6 January 2018 02:23 (UTC+04:00)

Yemeni Chief of the General Staff Maj. Gen. Taher Ali Auqaili has been injured when a car he was traveling in was hit by a mine near the border with Saudi Arabia, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik.

"Chief of the General Staff Maj. Gen. Taher Ali Auqaili has been injured in a mine explosion in the Al Khab and Al Shaaf districts of the Al Jawf province," the source said.

According to the source, Auqaili had a hand injury and was hospitalized. Al Jawf Governor Amin Ukaymi was travelling in the same car and also survived the explosion, the source added.

