Saudi Arabia to seek extradition of corruption suspects

13 January 2018 23:26 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor has said he will pursue extradition for corruption suspects living abroad as part of a two-month-old crackdown that has already netted princes and tycoons, Reuters reported.

Evidence is being collected against “fugitives” in order to issue indictments against them and request that foreign governments return them to the kingdom, Saud al-Muajab told Arrajol magazine in an interview published on Thursday.

It was not clear how many people are being targeted, or in which countries.

Saudi security forces have rounded up dozens of members of the political and business elite, holding them in Riyadh’s opulent Ritz Carlton hotel on the orders of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The move was billed as a war on rampant corruption but also widely seen by analysts as helping Prince Mohammed consolidate his grip on power after ousting his cousin as heir to the throne in the summer.

Saudi officials are negotiating settlements with detainees, saying they aim to claw back some $100 billion of funds that rightfully belong to the state.

Muajab said last month that most detainees had agreed to settlements in order to avoid prosecution while the rest could be held for several more months.

He told Arrajol that those who end up in court will be permitted to hire lawyers to defend them during the investigation and trial phases.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Saudi Arabia allows women at football game for first time
Arab World 13 January 14:14
Saudi Arabia allows women to attend soccer match
Arab World 13 January 07:48
Eleven Saudi princes detained following protest
Arab World 6 January 14:13
Saudi king orders new allowances to offset rising cost of living
Arab World 6 January 12:23
Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey
Turkey 28 December 2017 14:28
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
Business 28 December 2017 14:02
Ministry: Azerbaijan condemns rocket attacks on Saudi Arabia
Politics 28 December 2017 12:26
France's Macron presses Saudi king to lift Yemen blockade
World 27 December 2017 14:55
Turkey, Saudi Arabia to mull regional issues
Turkey 25 December 2017 17:16
Morocco, Saudi Arabia keen to cement traditional ties
Other News 25 December 2017 01:48
Saudi court sentences citizen to 20 years in jail for backing IS
Arab World 24 December 2017 23:44
Freedom of arrested Saudi prince priced at $6 billion
Arab World 23 December 2017 22:02
Ilham Aliyev receives Saudi deputy minister of Islamic affairs (PHOTO)
Politics 21 December 2017 14:23
Saudi Arabia closes checkpoint on border with Qatar
Other News 20 December 2017 10:32
Turkey condemns Houthi missile fired at Saudi capital
Turkey 20 December 2017 02:34
Blast heard in Saudi capital, smoke seen
World 19 December 2017 15:15
Saudi oil exports rise after record low in September
Oil&Gas 18 December 2017 17:10
Saudi women will also be allowed to drive trucks, motorbikes
Arab World 16 December 2017 22:47