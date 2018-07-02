Stoppage of oil exports cause daily losses of 67.4 mln USD: Libyan Oil Corporation

2 July 2018 01:53 (UTC+04:00)

Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) of the UN-backed unity government on Sunday said that the recent stoppage of oil production and exports in oil crescent region by the eastern-based army causes daily losses of 67.4 million U.S. dollars, Xinxua reported.

"The cessation of crude exports from oil terminals currently blockaded by Libyan National Army (LNA), potentially requiring the declaration of force majeure, will have significant short and long term consequences for NOC affiliate companies, the national economy and the Libyan people," NOC said in a statement.

"Daily revenue losses associated with the shutdown of production of crude oil, condensate and natural gas are estimated at 67.4 million dollars," the statement said.

"NOC calls once again upon the LNA General Command to end the blockade and allow NOC to fulfil its economically vital, internationally recognized role as sole Libyan entity responsible for the exploration, production and export of petroleum products," added the statement.

"Failure to do so will have further dramatic consequences on the oil and gas sector, key operational infrastructure and national finances," the statement said.

The Libyan eastern-based army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, recently took control of the oil crescent region, which is located some 500 km east of the capital Tripoli and contains the country's largest oil ports, after defeating terrorist groups occupying it.

Shortly after that, the army handed over the region to the National Oil Corporation of the eastern-based interim government, instead of the Tripoli-based UN-backed unity government.

Despite signing a UN-sponsored peace agreement by the Libyan political parties in 2015, Libya remains politically divided between eastern and western governments, both competing for legitimacy.

Oil-rich Libya has been plagued by insecurity and chaos since the 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Gaddafi's regime.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iranian military reports: mystery US ship with chemicals onboard in Persian Gulf
Iran 1 July 22:21
Iran eyes private oil exports to help beat U.S. sanctions
Business 1 July 13:25
North Korea working to conceal key aspects of its nuclear program, US officials say
US 1 July 08:31
Saudi King made no promises on oil production despite Trump's request – reports
Arab World 1 July 06:00
BMW says US tariffs on EU cars may hit investment there
US 1 July 03:19
Trump, Trudeau discuss trade, economic issues over phone call
US 1 July 01:25
Thousands march for 'Families Belong Together' rallies in US
US 30 June 20:55
Brazil's FM to visit U.S. to reunite families separated at border
World 30 June 00:29
Schedule of oil shipment from Novorossiysk port for July
Oil&Gas 29 June 17:22
Libyan army announces taking over entire city of Darna
Other News 29 June 04:21
U.S. among 10 most dangerous countries for women: poll
US 28 June 08:22
Trump to meet with Italian prime minister at White House
World 28 June 05:50
Fire broke out at oil refinery in Abadan, Iran, injuring at least six
Iran 28 June 05:12
Pompeo: Trump believes Russia participating in geostrategic meetings inevitable
US 28 June 00:55
Trump says will meet Putin around time of his trip to Europe
US 27 June 23:15
Putin: US-Russia relations not in “best state”
Russia 27 June 22:36
Turkey rejects US ban on Iran oil purchases
Turkey 27 June 21:48
Oil prices rise on U.S. push to shut out Iran, supply disruptions
Oil&Gas 27 June 12:05