Militants attacked settlements in 2 Syrian provinces in past 24 Hours

2 June 2019 05:13 (UTC+04:00)

Militants attacked residential areas in Syria's northwestern provinces of Latakia and Hama over the past day, thereby violating the ceasefire agreement, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said at a daily briefing on Saturday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Over the past day, terrorists attacked Safsafa, Nahshebba, Bait Smaira, Sandjeka, Qastl al-Bordj, Dahr Abu Assad, Sandran, Mamuhiyah, Djubb al-Mgara in Latakia province, Qalat al-Mudik in Hama province," the centre said.

According to the centre, Syrian authorities continue granting Syrians who had evaded military service amnesty, including refugees and former members of illegal armed groups.

