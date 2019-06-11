Saudi Arabia repels 2 drones launched by Houthi rebels at military air base in south

Saudi Arabia's air defense forces intercepted two drones launched by insurgents from the Ansar Allah movement, known as the Houthis, on its military air base on the southern border, the Saudi-led coalition's spokesman said, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

Earlier, the Houthis said two Qasef-2K combat drones were launched, targeting the King Khaled Military base in the Asser province.

"Saudi air defense forces have repelled the attack and intercepted two drones launched in the direction of Khamis Mushait by Houthi rebels," Turki Al-Maliki told Saudi SPA news outlet.

Al-Maliki noted that Houthis continued to attack important Saudi infrastructure objects.

In May, Houthis used drones to attack Saudi oil facilities.

