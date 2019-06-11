Saudi Arabia repels 2 drones launched by Houthi rebels at military air base in south

11 June 2019 07:35 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia's air defense forces intercepted two drones launched by insurgents from the Ansar Allah movement, known as the Houthis, on its military air base on the southern border, the Saudi-led coalition's spokesman said, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

Earlier, the Houthis said two Qasef-2K combat drones were launched, targeting the King Khaled Military base in the Asser province.

"Saudi air defense forces have repelled the attack and intercepted two drones launched in the direction of Khamis Mushait by Houthi rebels," Turki Al-Maliki told Saudi SPA news outlet.

Al-Maliki noted that Houthis continued to attack important Saudi infrastructure objects.

In May, Houthis used drones to attack Saudi oil facilities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Drone attacks target Jizan airport in Saudi Arabia
Arab World 9 June 08:55
Oil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC deal extension
Other News 7 June 16:30
Saudi crude oil use for power generation drops to lowest amount since 2009
Oil&Gas 4 June 11:12
Yemen's Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi-led coalition military parade in Aden
Arab World 3 June 04:46
Azerbaijani parliament approves agreement on defense co-op with Saudi Arabia
Politics 30 May 13:32
Saudi-led coalition air strikes hit arms depots in Yemeni capital
Arab World 29 May 04:20
Latest
Trump orders Pentagon to take steps to expand US production of small drones
US 08:47
Heavy rain leaves 7 dead, 1 missing in south China province
China 08:13
Turkey reveals volume of crude oil imports from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 07:00
Pompeo to visit Japan, S.Korea on denuclearization in late June
US 06:31
North Korean leader’s murdered half brother was CIA informant
Other News 05:53
Nearly 1,400 People Died From Ebola Outbreak in DRC Over 1 Year - Health Ministry
Other News 05:11
UN chief condemns deadly attack in central Mali
Other News 04:26
Turkish F-35 pilots grounded at Arizona air base, Pentagon says
Turkey 03:38
10 politicians join race to succeed May as Britain's prime minister
Europe 02:55