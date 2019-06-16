Yemen's Houthi rebels launch drone attacks on 2 Saudi airports

Yemen's Houthi rebels said they launched new drone attacks on two separate Saudi airports on Saturday, the group's al-Masirah TV reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The first attack targeted control rooms of Saudi military unmanned aircraft in Jizan airport, while the second attack hit fuel stations inside Abha airport," the television quoted Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea as saying.

"We promise more attacks on Saudi airports," he added.

The targeted airports are located in two separate Saudi provinces of Asir and Jizan.

However, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported that the Saudi air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile over the sky of Abha city in the southwest of the kingdom. The Saudi media did not confirm the Houthi drone attacks.

Saudi Arabia has witnessed more drone and missile attacks attempted by the Houthis, Yemen's Iran-allied rebels, in recent weeks.

Houthi drone attacks last week wounded 26 people at Abha airport. The rebels damaged two Saudi Aramco's oil pump stations and caused fire last month, according to Al Arabiya television.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been leading a coalition against the Houthis since March 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally-recognized President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

