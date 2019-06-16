Yemen's Houthi rebels launch drone attacks on 2 Saudi airports

16 June 2019 01:14 (UTC+04:00)

Yemen's Houthi rebels said they launched new drone attacks on two separate Saudi airports on Saturday, the group's al-Masirah TV reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The first attack targeted control rooms of Saudi military unmanned aircraft in Jizan airport, while the second attack hit fuel stations inside Abha airport," the television quoted Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea as saying.

"We promise more attacks on Saudi airports," he added.

The targeted airports are located in two separate Saudi provinces of Asir and Jizan.

However, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported that the Saudi air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile over the sky of Abha city in the southwest of the kingdom. The Saudi media did not confirm the Houthi drone attacks.

Saudi Arabia has witnessed more drone and missile attacks attempted by the Houthis, Yemen's Iran-allied rebels, in recent weeks.

Houthi drone attacks last week wounded 26 people at Abha airport. The rebels damaged two Saudi Aramco's oil pump stations and caused fire last month, according to Al Arabiya television.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been leading a coalition against the Houthis since March 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally-recognized President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saudi-led coalition targets houthi positions in Sana'a, striking air defense systems
Arab World 15 June 05:38
Yemen's Houthis target Abha Airport with drones
Arab World 14 June 04:41
US Sells Arms to Saudis to Prevent Russia, China From Filling Void - Shanahan
US 12 June 06:40
Militants blow up oil pipeline in southeastern Yemen
Arab World 12 June 05:32
Saudi Arabia repels 2 drones launched by Houthi rebels at military air base in south
Arab World 11 June 07:35
Drone attacks target Jizan airport in Saudi Arabia
Arab World 9 June 08:55
Latest
Plane skids off runway at U.S. airport, no injuries reported
US 00:26
Six killed, 16 injured in car bombing in Somalia's Mogadishu
World 15 June 23:33
One trapped miner in Chile rescued, one dead, one remains missing
Other News 15 June 22:40
Azerbaijan’s car industry leading in non-oil sector
Economy 15 June 22:00
Explosion reported in military area of Damascus
Arab World 15 June 21:24
Iran renews nuclear pact ultimatum amid tensions with U.S.
Iran 15 June 20:46
Ousted Sudan president to be sent for trial soon
Other News 15 June 19:47
Forces kill 6 militants in Afghanistan's Logar province
World 15 June 19:08
Bomb kills Kenyan policemen near Somali border
Other News 15 June 18:17