IS ambush kills 5 Syrian soldiers in eastern Syria

19 July 2019 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

A total of five Syrian soldiers were killed and four others wounded on Thursday evening in an ambush by the Islamic State (IS) militants in eastern Syria, a war monitor said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The IS militants ambushed the Syrian soldiers in the desert region of the city of al-Mayadeen in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour Province, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

According to the London-based watchdog, as many as 177 Syrian troops and pro-government fighters have been killed in similar IS ambushes since March.

It is worth noting that the extremist IS group lost key areas in Deir al-Zour over the past two years.

However, the IS remnants are still scattered in the desert region between Deir al-Zour and the central province of Homs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
10 Kurdish-led fighters killed, wounded in car bomb explosion in eastern Syria
World 13 July 05:32
Russian diplomats discuss situation in Idlib with Syrian president
World 13 July 04:47
Russian air defense systems repel militants’ attack on Hmeymim airbase in Syria
World 13 July 00:44
Three Syrian civilians killed in militant attack on Latakia province
Arab World 11 July 06:10
Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss situation in Syria - foreign ministry
Arab World 11 July 05:18
Seven teenagers killed by landmine blast in eastern Syria
World 10 July 06:14
Latest
Britain and Sweden agree to co-operate on fighter plans
Europe 04:05
30 killed by landslides, flooding in Bangladesh: UN
Other News 03:29
China, UAE see best bilateral relations in history: Chinese envoy
China 02:55
Lockheed awarded $1.48 billion Saudi missile defense contract: Pentagon
US 02:19
UK's Jeremy Hunt calls tanker seizures 'unacceptable,' will attend emergency meeting
Europe 01:28
Trump says U.S. will talk to Britain after Iran seizes oil tanker
US 00:49
Pompeo says Iran needs to 'come to the table' for talks as tensions rise
US 00:01
Trump tells France's Macron U.S. concerned with proposed digital services tax
US 19 July 22:53
IRGC says captures British oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Politics 19 July 22:09