IS ambush kills 5 Syrian soldiers in eastern Syria

A total of five Syrian soldiers were killed and four others wounded on Thursday evening in an ambush by the Islamic State (IS) militants in eastern Syria, a war monitor said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The IS militants ambushed the Syrian soldiers in the desert region of the city of al-Mayadeen in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour Province, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

According to the London-based watchdog, as many as 177 Syrian troops and pro-government fighters have been killed in similar IS ambushes since March.

It is worth noting that the extremist IS group lost key areas in Deir al-Zour over the past two years.

However, the IS remnants are still scattered in the desert region between Deir al-Zour and the central province of Homs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news