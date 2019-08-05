Militant shelling in Idlib de-escalation zone injures 4 Syrian servicemen

5 August 2019 02:51 (UTC+04:00)

At least four Syrian servicemen were injured after militants attacked Idlib de-escalation zone, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The militants violated the ceasefire regime in Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day. Local settlements were shelled at least fifteen times. As a result, four Syrian servicemen were injured", the statement said.

The Sochi accord, agreed by Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in September 2018, created a demilitarized zone along the contact line between the armed opposition and government forces in Idlib.

Under the terms of the deal, radical militants such as the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group, were supposed to withdraw from the demilitarized zone.

