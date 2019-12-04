Qatari emir receives invitation from Saudi king to attend GCC summit in Riyadh

4 December 2019 01:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Qatari emir on Tuesday received an invitation from the Saudi king to attend the 40th Gulf Cooperation Council summit, according to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written invitation from King Salman bin Abdelaziz Al Saud to attend the 40th session of the GCC Supreme Council to be held in Saudi capital Riyadh on Dec. 10, the QNA reported.

The invitation was first received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatari minister of foreign affairs, during his meeting on Tuesday with Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, secretary general of the GCC, said the report.

Earlier this month, Zayani had said the summit will see the GCC leaders discussing a host of important topics to enhance inter-GCC cooperation and integration in political, defense, security and socio-economic fields.

