4 policemen, IS militant killed in IS attack in Iraq's Salahudin

22 December 2019 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Four policemen and a militant of Islamic State (IS) group were killed on Saturday in an attack by the extremist IS militants in Iraq's central province of Salahudin, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The attack took place in the evening when IS militants attacked a police outpost guarding oil pipelines in north of the oil-refinery town of Baiji, some 200 km north of Baghdad, Mohammed al-Bazi from the provincial police told Xinhua.

IS attack sparked a fierce clash with the police force continued until a reinforcement police force arrived to the scene, forcing IS attackers to withdrew to the nearby desert, al-Bazi said.

The clash resulted in the killing of four policemen and one of the attackers, al-Bazi said, adding that a police officer was also wounded during the clash.

The security situation in Iraq has been improved since Iraqi security forces fully defeated the extremist IS militants across the country late in 2017.

However, IS remnants have since melted in urban areas or resorted to deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
TOP 5 countries for labor migrants from Turkey in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 20 December 09:59
Citizens of Iran, Iraq purchase over 11,000 real estates in Turkey
Turkey 18 December 18:58
Official: Iran needs real connection between research and oil production
Oil&Gas 18 December 17:02
Fruit, vegetables price in Iran dropped due to lack of export to Iraq and Pakistan
Business 16 December 14:40
Seven Iraqi paramilitary troops killed in suicide bombing attack
Arab World 12 December 23:30
Cargo transportation from Turkey to Iraq increases
Turkey 12 December 16:32
Latest
Turkish Airlines to sue Boeing
Transport 11:06
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Dec. 21 - Dec. 22
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
At least 21 dead after bus collides with tractor-trailer in Guatemala
Other News 09:39
Trump invites Britain's Johnson to the White House in new year
US 08:51
Trump and Japan's Abe spoke about North Korea: White House spokesman
US 08:24
Russia to send goods to Uzbekistan via agro-express trains (Exclusive)
Business 08:00
Top DPRK leader holds meeting to discuss boosting military capability
Other News 07:11
Trump claims trade talks 'breakthrough' with China
US 06:19
Macron calls for Christmas truce in French pension strikes
Europe 05:35