Algeria confirms first coronavirus death
Algeria has registered its first coronavirus death, state radio reported on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
It did not report any increase in the 20 cases confirmed there so far, mostly in the town of Blida.
Algeria said this week it would ban economic, social and political gatherings, though it is not clear if this will include weekly mass protests that have convulsed the capital for a year.
