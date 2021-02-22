Iraq reports 3,187 new COVID-19 cases, 667,937 in total

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Sunday 3,187 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 667,937, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It also reported in a statement 27 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,272, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 2,002 to 618,509.

A total of 6,553,904 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 41,161 done during the day.

Iraqi Minister of Health Hassan al-Tamimi said at a press conference that there is a significant increase in infections with the new strain of coronavirus and that critical cases increased from 123 to 316 during the past few days.

Al-Tamimi called on government employees and workers in private sectors to abide by the instructions of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety and the health-protective measures to curb the spread of the virus.