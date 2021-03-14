Qatar reports 485 new COVID-19 cases, 170,252 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 485 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 170,252, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 321 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 158,197, while the fatalities increased by one to 266, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,622,518 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.