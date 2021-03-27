Kuwait reports 1,548 new COVID-19 cases, 225,980 in total

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported on Friday 1,548 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 225,980, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry also announced 12 more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,270, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,253 to 210,024. A total of 14,686 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment, including 242 in the intensive care units.

The Kuwaiti government on Monday decided to shorten the curfew by one hour, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time, starting from March 23.