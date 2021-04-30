Oman announces fresh restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread

Omani Directorate General of Health Services on Thursday announced a new set of measures to bring COVID-19 infections down in the governorate of Dhofar, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The department's Epidemiological Preparedness Committee has decided to close three health centers in Salalah, the largest city in Dhofar, to protect medical staff in the wake of the growing number of COVID-19 cases at the Sultan Qaboos Hospital.

All non-emergency operations were delayed, leave permissions for health workers stopped, visits at Sultan Qaboos Hospital prohibited and workload in specialized clinics reduced by up to 30 per cent.

Oman's latest figures on Wednesday showed 192,326 infections, 171,326 recoveries and 2,001 deaths.