Arab World 3 May 2021 05:18 (UTC+04:00)
Iraq reports 4,564 new COVID-19 cases, 1,074,930 in total

Iraq on Sunday reported 4,564 new COVID-19 cases, raising the nationwide tally to 1,074,930, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Health, 38 new COVID-19 deaths were reported during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 15,536, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 7,859 to 957,200.

A total of 9,408,134 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 31,764 done during the day.

The ministry also said 6,475 people were vaccinated against the COVID-19 during the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of doses received to 358,104.

