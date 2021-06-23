Egypt appoints ambassadors extraordinary to Qatar, Ethiopia

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi issued a decree on Wednesday appointing two ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Qatar and Ethiopia, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Under the decree, Amr El-Sherbini was appointed as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Qatar and Mohamed Omar Gad as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Ethiopia, state-run Ahram Online news website reported.

The appointments came 10 days after Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry visited Doha, capital of Qatar, the first such a trip for a top Egyptian official since Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed a reconciliation agreement with Qatar that ended the Arab quartet's diplomatic boycott against Qatar since mid-2017.

The agreement was inked in January in the Saudi Arabian city of Al-Ula, after intense Kuwaiti and U.S. efforts to bridge gaps between the Arab quartet and Qatar.

Shoukry's visit came a few weeks after his Qatari counterpart paid a visit to Cairo.

Egypt and Qatar recently signalled their willingness to improve relations and sent delegations to meet in Kuwait in February to enhance cooperation and bilateral relations.

The Arab quartet severed diplomatic, economic and travel links with Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of interfering in their internal affairs and supporting terrorist groups. Doha denied all the charges.