Emirates to restart flights between Dubai and Mauritius from July 15

Dubai’s Emirates has said that it will restart passenger services to Mauritius with two weekly flights from July 15, Trend reports citing Gulf Business.

Emirates’ flights to Mauritius will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays. Starting from July 15, the route will be served utilising a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, and from 1 August, Emirates will deploy its A380 aircraft on this route.

Emirates flight EK 701 will depart Dubai at 2:35am and arrive in Mauritius at 9:10am local time.

The return flight will operate on Fridays and Sundays. Emirates flight EK 704 will depart Mauritius at 11.10pm and arrive in Dubai at 5.45am the following day.

From July 15 to September 30, 2021, Mauritius has opened its borders to vaccinated passengers and Mauritian nationals.

Fully vaccinated travellers can enjoy a “hotel holiday” and choose from an extensive list of approved hotels across the island.

From October 1, Mauritius will accept fully vaccinated travellers who can explore the island freely with no restrictions.

The other Indian Ocean holiday destinations that Emirates has restarted flights to include 28 weekly flights to Maldives and seven weekly flights to Seychelles.

Emirates has confirmed that it has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations and by the end of July, it will have recovered close to 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network.

Recently, Emirates partnered with UAE contact tracing app Alhosn, and from July, it will integrate it with its check-in systems. This enables customers travelling from the UAE to benefit from digital retrieval and verification of Covid-19 medical records, regardless of where they had completed their vaccination, or Covid-19 PCR and antigen tests in the country.