Saudi Arabia, UAE review bilateral ties, cooperation

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the visiting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed here on Monday to develop bilateral ties, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

They also discussed the latest regional and international issues.

Al Nahyan's visit came one day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries, known as OPEC+, agreed in an online meeting to boost oil production as demand increases.