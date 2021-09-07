Algeria police arrest 27 suspected members of separatist group

Algerian police said Monday that they had arrested 27 people suspected of belonging to a separatist group that Algiers considers a “terrorist” organization, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The individuals were arrested over the previous 48 hours in a case involving “undermining national unity, harming public order and inciting a gathering,” on suspicion of belonging to the Movement for the Autonomy of Kabylie (MAK), authorities said in a statement.

It said 25 people were arrested in Kherrata, which last week saw clashes between protesters and police after a march in support of prisoners of conscience was banned.

The statement said security forces were wounded during the clashes in the town, which is located in the traditionally restive northeastern Kabylie region.

Two other people were arrested in an area around 60 kilometers (37 miles) away, according to the statement.