Saudi Electricity raises nearly $2.6 bln with revolving loan
State-controlled Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), the kingdom's electric transmission monopoly, said on Wednesday it had secured a $2.58 billion loan to refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The revolving credit facility has a three-year duration and was provided by a group of 11 banks, the company said in a bourse filing.
A revolving loan is one that can be drawn, repaid and drawn again during the agreed lending period.
