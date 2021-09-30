Egypt's Suez Canal makes daily traffic record

Traffic passing through Egypt's Suez Canal on Wednesday reached an all-time record per day in the waterway's history, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"There were altogether 87 ships carrying 4.8 million tons of load passed through the canal's both sides," the statement said.

Among them, 38 ships came from the north with a total load of two million tons, while 49 ships came from the south, the statement added.

Rabie stressed the SCA's readiness to deal with the changes in the world trade movement after increasing the canal's capacity.

The Suez Canal is considered one of the most important and fastest passage connecting Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Some 12 percent of the world trade volume passes through the man-made canal, a major source of hard currency in Egypt.