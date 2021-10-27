Cairo-Moscow flight returns to airport due to suspicious message in cabin

The EgyptAir aircraft en route from Cairo to Moscow has returned to the Egyptian capital due to a suspicious message left on one of the seats in the cabin, the airline company said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

"The flight MS 729 has returned [to Cairo] due to a threatening message from an unknown person left on one of the aircraft seats," the company noted. "The aircraft returned to the airport of departure 22 minutes later and landed safely, all the necessary measures are being taken."

The Airbus A220 passenger aircraft en route Cairo-Moscow sounded an alarm about half an hour after its departure, being already over the Mediterranean Sea. After that, the plane has returned to the airport.

As one of the pilots told TASS, such incidents occur several times a year. As a general rule, such messages turn out to be someone's bad joke. However, according to the rules of the airlines, the plane has to land in any case. The pilot noted that the flight MS 729 would be carefully checked in line with safety rules, passengers and their luggage would be screened, and then they would be given another flight.