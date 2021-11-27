487 illegal immigrants rescued off Tunisian coast: ministry

The Tunisian maritime guard on Friday rescued 487 illegal immigrants off the southeastern province of Sfax, the country's defense ministry said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"These illegal immigrants could have lost their lives when their boat sailing toward the Italian coasts capsized off the island of Kerkennah in Sfax," said the ministry statement.

The rescued people are of different nationalities, mainly Egyptians, Bangladeshis, Syrians, and Moroccans.

Thousands of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean every year, and Tunisia is one of the main points of access to Europe through irregular channels.