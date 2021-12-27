4 IS militants killed in airstrikes in Iraq

Four militants of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group were killed on Sunday in airstrikes in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, a security source said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Acting on intelligence reports, the Iraqi aircraft conducted 14 airstrikes on IS positions and hideouts in Himreen mountain range in the north of the provincial capital Baquba, some 65 km northeast of Baghdad, Mohammed al-Azawi, a local leader of the paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces, told Xinhua.

The airstrikes resulted in the killings of four IS militants, al-Azawi said.