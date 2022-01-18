Kuwait's justice minister tests positive for COVID-19
Kuwait's Minister of Justice and Minister for Integrity Promotion Affairs Advisor Jamal Al-Jallawi has tested positive for COVID-19, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Justice said on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The ministry said on its official Twitter account that the minister is now in home isolation following protocols stipulated by the health authorities and exercising his duties remotely.
Kuwait reported on Monday 5,147 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 470,478.
