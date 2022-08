9 mln int'l migrants live in Egypt: IOM

More than 9 million international migrants from about 130 countries live in Egypt, according to figures released by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a statement, IOM said the number of international migrants residing in Egypt is 9,012,582, which constitutes 8.7 percent of the Egyptian population.

There has been a noticeable increase in the number of international migrants since 2019, because the prolonged instability in Egypt's neighboring countries prompted Sudanese, South Sudanese, Syrians, Ethiopians, Iraqis and Yemenis to seek refuge in the North African country, according to the statement.

Among the international migrants are 4 million Sudanese, 1.5 million Syrians, 1 million Yemenis and 1 million Libyans. Migrants from the four countries account for about 80 percent of the migrants residing in Egypt.

International migrants have contributed positively to local labor market and the growth of the Egyptian economy, the IOM noted.

Egypt has been generous in enrolling migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers in its national education and health systems on an equal basis with Egyptians, despite challenges in the two sectors and the heavy economic costs, the IOM said.