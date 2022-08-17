Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince discusses bilateral ties with Germany’s Chancellor

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during which they discussed bilateral ties, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“During the conversation telephone, the aspects of bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Germany, opportunities for joint cooperation between the two friendly countries, and ways to develop them were reviewed,” SPA reported.

It added: “They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and the efforts being exerted in this regard to achieve peace and stability, in addition to reviewing the most prominent issues of common interest.”