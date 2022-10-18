ISS maneuvers to evade space debris - Roscosmos

The orbit of the International Space Station has been changed to evade space debris, Roscosmos said in a statement on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The orbit of the International Space Station was adjusted on Monday, October 17, 2022 to evade space debris," the company said on Telegram.

Roscosmos said to make the maneuver engines of the cargo spacecraft Progress MS-20 were powered on at 22:27 Moscow time and ran for 630.8 seconds.

"According to preliminary data, the station’s average altitude increased by 1.75 kilometers following the maneuver and reached 417.9 km," it said.

There have been a total of 327 orbit adjustments, according to the company.

Cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin, who is also a TASS special correspondent, earlier said the engines of the cargo spacecraft Progress MS-20 would be powered on for a short while to make a maneuver evading space debris.

The previous time that the ISS maneuvered to dodge space debris was in June. Scraps of the Kosmos-1408 satellite were set to fly past the station at a distance of 285 meters at the time.