New China financial regulator says to deepen reform, fend off risk

29 March 2018 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

China’s new banking and insurance regulator said on Thursday it will deepen the reform and opening up of the banking and insurance systems and will crack down on financial risk, Reuters reports.

In a statement, the regulator also said it would help clean up local governments’ hidden debts, crack down on shadow banking and push forward in orderly way lowering of corporate leverage ratios.

It will also support debt-to-equity swaps in a market-oriented and lawful way, it said, summarizing a meeting chaired by its head, Guo Shuqing, who is also the Communist Party chief and deputy governor of the central People’s Bank of China.

The regulator says they discussed “important documents” on strengthening the disposal and identification of non-performing banking assets, but did not give details.

China is among global economies viewed as most vulnerable to a banking crisis, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Beijing has maintained that debt risks are under control and its commitment to deleveraging will not waver.

The banking and insurance regulators were merged earlier this month as part of a broader re-organization of government departments.

The move to tighten oversight of China’s $42 trillion banking and insurance sectors comes as Beijing reins in riskier lending practices and cuts high corporate debt.

China has also cracked down on Chinese conglomerates for their aggressive acquisitions of overseas assets.

It has additionally launched a campaign to root out officials engaged in corrupt practices in the financial sector.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
China, US have no other choice than to reach agreement about trade issues - Saxo Bank
Economy news 17:22
First freight train from China to Central Asia sets off
Economy news 17:11
Kazakhstan establishes mutton export to China
Economy news 15:28
China says it is 'coordinating' with U.S. over possible Mattis visit
China 15:04
China central bank will launch crackdown on virtual currencies
China 13:59
US ambassador to China: Beijing hasn't treated American companies fairly
US 12:47
China warns U.S. not to open Pandora's Box, unleash trade ills on world
China 10:43
China's manufacturing growth seen picking up slightly in March
China 09:21
China to cut VAT tax rates for manufacturing and other sectors
China 28 March 17:59
Trump says Xi told him meeting with North Korea's Kim went well
US 28 March 15:15
Russia says Kim Jong-un’s visit to Beijing crucial for settling North Korean crisis
Russia 28 March 13:56
China's Geely calls for caution in self-driving tech after fatal collision
China 28 March 12:45
Sri Lanka will ‘redouble’ its efforts on China, India free trade deals
China 28 March 10:26
Oil prices fall on surprise U.S. inventory rise; China crude volatile
Oil&Gas 28 March 09:38
Kim Jong-un and Chinese president Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing
China 28 March 03:26
China plans to cut down on transportation of goods to Azerbaijan
Business 27 March 16:44
U.S. seeks China trade moves on autos, financials, chips
US 27 March 16:02
Train believed to be carrying North Korea delegation leaves Beijing
China 27 March 11:35