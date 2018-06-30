Senior Chinese official calls for BRICS cooperation in global governance

BRICS countries should strengthen strategic mutual trust and pragmatic cooperation to play a more constructive role in maintaining world peace and stability, a Chinese senior official said here Friday.

Speaking at the 8th meeting of BRICS High Representatives for Security Issues, Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that the world is witnessing some of the most unprecedented changes in a century, Xinxua reported.

Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said BRICS countries play an important role in maintaining world peace, promoting common development and enhancing global governance.

BRICS is an acronym for the grouping of the world's leading emerging economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Yang said the BRICS should jointly stick to multilateralism, uphold the principles of the UN Charter and seek a peaceful settlement to disputes.

The BRICS should also enhance political and security cooperation and safeguard the common interests of emerging market countries and developing nations, he added.

Meanwhile, participants agreed that the BRICS countries should further enhance solidarity and cooperation while sticking to multilateralism so as to make positive contributions to world peace, stability and development.

During the meeting, Yang held bilateral talks with delegation leaders from the other BRICS countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news