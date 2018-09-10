China's printing industry mulls smart manufacturing alliance

China's printing industry is planning to set up an alliance on smart manufacturing, Xinhua reported.

This was announced at the first-ever China Printing Innovation Conference held in Beijing over the weekend.

"The printing industry has a long history. Today, innovation is as important as tradition to its development," said Liu Xiaokai, an official with the National Press and Publication Administration, the conference organizer.

The alliance, to be led by China Academy of Printing Technology, will include research institutes, universities, and large companies in the sector. They are expected to set industry standards, produce core connectivity technologies, set up a cloud-sharing platform, among others, to lay down the foundation to prepare the industry for smart transformation.

The weekend's conference gathered key players in the sector and showcased the latest developments in the materials, hardware, products, business and operation models of the country's printing industry.

