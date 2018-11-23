One killed, 11 injured in attack by student at Chinese tech college

23 November 2018 21:37 (UTC+04:00)

One person was killed and 11 others were injured during an armed attack at the Yunnan technical college in the southwestern Chinese province of the same name on Friday, local authorities said, Sputnik reported.

According to the city administration, two teachers and 10 students were injured as a result of the attack, while one of the students later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The police have already detained a suspect — a 20-year-old student of the same college.

It is not the first reported case of a knife attack in China's educational facilities. Last month, a 39-year-old woman injured 14 children in a knife attack at a Chinese preschool.

