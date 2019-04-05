Chinese vice premier says new consensus reached on important issues in fruitful trade consultations

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Thursday that the Chinese and US negotiation teams have over the past two days conducted fruitful consultations and reached new consensus on such important issues as the text of the economic and trade agreement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Liu made the remarks while meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

During the meeting, Liu also said that the two sides, guided by the consensus reached by the two heads of state, will continue with the consultations to achieve more progress on issues of mutual concern so as to conclude the negotiations as soon as possible.

