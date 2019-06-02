China white paper says latest U.S. tariffs won't fix trade issues

2 June 2019 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

The latest U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will not resolve the two countries’ trade issues, and the United States bears responsibility for setbacks in the talks process, a policy paper published by the Chinese government said on Sunday, Trend reported citing Reuters.

China can ensure good momentum for sustained economic development and economic prospects for the country are “extremely optimistic”, the paper said.

China will not concede on issues of principle, it added.

