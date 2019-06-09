Porsche to recall over 42,000 cars with potential fire risks

9 June 2019 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

Porsche will recall more than 42,000 vehicles sold in the Chinese market due to potential fire risks, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Starting Oct. 7, Porsche's China sales company will recall 42,070 imported Panamera models manufactured between Nov. 1, 2010, and Sept. 13, 2016, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

With faulty sealing in the air-conditioner blower control unit, water in the air may penetrate into the control unit, which may cause a short circuit. In extreme cases, it will lead to an outbreak of fire, the statement from the SAMR website showed.

Porsche's China sales company will start to check the vehicles on the recalling list from June 24, and add sealing strips and relays to those vehicles temporarily to lower the risk of a short circuit.

The company will replace the control unit of the air-conditioner blower free of charge when the recall formally begins on Oct. 7.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
58,000 residents affected as downpour lashes southwest China
China 16:32
6 dead, 1 missing as hail, floods hit east China
China 14:37
About 45,000 people evacuated in flood-hit southeast China
China 00:34
China issues yellow warning for rainstorms
China 8 June 07:26
China, Russia vow to further energy cooperation
China 7 June 21:59
Kazakhstan increases its gold reserves
Economy 7 June 15:53
Latest
Regional Director: World Bank is happy to partner with Azerbaijani gov’t in implementing many reforms (VIDEO)
Finance 21:00
100% of Kazakh nationals in Baku have voted
Kazakhstan 20:54
Trump predicts US, Mexico to start ‘great cooperation’ after signing migration deal
US 20:01
Voting in snap presidential election wraps up in all regions of Kazakhstan (UPDATED)
Kazakhstan 19:30
77% of voters cast votes in snap presidential election across Kazakhstan (UPDATED)
Kazakhstan 19:15
Azerbaijani serviceman killed, as Armenian armed forces stage provocation
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:55
Kazakhstanis continue to vote at Kazakh Embassy in Baku
Kazakhstan 18:25
Azerbaijan earns more on export of satellite services
Economy 17:28
Iranian official: Iran's share in Japanese oil market is 4.7%
Business 17:12