China successfully tests accurate landing of rocket debris

29 July 2019 00:57 (UTC+04:00)

China has successfully tested the technology that can accurately control the landing site of falling rocket parts, making progress toward reusable launch vehicles in the future, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The CASC said that the test was carried out following a Long March-2C rocket launched on Friday, and focused on grid fins which are like "wings" on rocket core part to increase precision in control of its landing location.

According to experts from the CASC, the rocket' flight trajectory is designed to avoid densely populated areas. But after completing the mission, the rocket debris falls under no control with a wide range of landing points which sometimes involve inhabited areas.

In order to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, the currently practice is to evacuate people to the safety zone before each mission, which is not only inconvenient for the local people, but increases the cost and task difficulty.

The success of the test is of great significance for improving China's inland rocket landing safety, minimizing the inconvenience to the local people, as well as promoting the follow-up development of carrier rockets' controllable recovery, soft landing and reuse, according to He Wei, an official with the CASC.

"The swinging grid fins were used to control the rocket debris' direction and attitude, much like the wings of the debris," said Cui Zhaoyun, the deputy chief designer of Long March-2C rocket. The landing site control of large and medium rockets is much more difficult than that of small rockets, he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Chinese company to invest $100 M in Uzbekistan
Economy 28 July 08:00
Hong Kong activists defy police ban to protest triad attack
Other News 27 July 13:29
Uzbekistan, China to expand co-op in agricultural sector
Economy 27 July 13:24
China's industrial profits fall in June, add to fears of slowdown
Other News 27 July 09:33
Azerbaijan expects increase of arriving tourists from China
Tourism 26 July 17:40
Iran intends to strengthen cooperation with China and Mongolia
Economy 26 July 14:52
Latest
Trump taps Rep. John Ratcliffe to replace Coats as spy chief
World 01:23
Peruvian President Vizcarra proposes early legislative elections
World 00:21
At least 65 killed in Nigeria Boko Haram attack
World 28 July 23:33
Chinese police seize 412 kg drugs in border province
World 28 July 23:30
9 killed in bus-trailer collision in eastern Algeria
World 28 July 22:51
Second British warship enters the Gulf
World 28 July 22:37
Five killed in air strike on goverment-backed Libyan hospital
World 28 July 21:59
Max Verstappen wins thrilling German Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton error
World 28 July 21:36
Three killed during a wedding shootout in Lebanon's Baalbek city
Arab World 28 July 20:50